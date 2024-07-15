Opposition to Dr Sanap’s nomination for SPPU registrar post

The employee association of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has warned the SPPU administration that if a controversial person is selected as the registrar of the varsity, a public movement will be started to oppose the decision. There are complaints against Sanap for allegedly harassing women. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Also, it is demanded that the SPPU Vice Chancellor should choose a transparent person for the post of Registrar without succumbing to political pressure.

Interviews for the post were held recently, however, some organisations opposed the selection of Dr Manohar Sanap even before the announcement of the appointment. There are complaints against Sanap for allegedly harassing women.

“What does the university want to prove by choosing a controversial person like Manohar Sanap as the registrar of the university? Does the university want only persons with criminal records and allegations of women abuse as officers?” said Kalpesh Yadav, joint secretary, Yuva Sena of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group.

“Political interference in the academic decision-making process of the university is not appropriate. Applying political pressure on the V-C for the appointment of the registrar is not good for the interest of the university and consequently the students,” said Santosh Dhore, former SPPU senate member.