Over 1.85 lakh apply for 1,633 Pune police vacancies

Pune: The Pune city police have received an overwhelming response to their ongoing recruitment drive, with over 1.85 lakh applications submitted for 1,633 posts, officials said on Saturday. Pune city police have received an overwhelming response to their ongoing recruitment drive with over 1.85 lakh applications submitted for 1,633 posts, officials said on Saturday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The recruitment process, which begins on February 16, covers posts of police constables, drivers, police bandsmen, and 130 jail police personnel. Of the total vacancies, 1,633 posts are for Pune city police, including 105 driver posts and 33 police bandsmen positions.

Police officials said the selection process will be conducted transparently and fairly, using digital technology, radio frequency identification systems, and CCTV surveillance to prevent any malpractice.

Sanjay Patil, additional police commissioner (administration), said, “The use of technology would ensure accuracy in recording candidates’ performance and eliminate human interference in the process.”

Physical and field tests will be held at designated grounds under strict monitoring by senior officers from the police headquarters and the state reserve police force.

The physical tests will include height and chest measurements, 100-metre sprint, 1,600-metre run (800 metres for women candidates), and shot put. Candidates must secure a minimum of 50 out of 100 marks to qualify. Those who clear the physical tests will be eligible for the written examination.

Officials said the entire recruitment schedule will be announced phase-wise, and candidates will receive updates through the official website and SMS alerts. Strict security arrangements will be in place at examination centres, and the use of mobile phones or any external communication devices will be prohibited.

Police have warned candidates against falling prey to middlemen or false promises.