Over 1 lakh students appear for SSC, HSC supplementary exams

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2025 08:08 AM IST

The exams serve as a second opportunity for students who failed in the main board exams held in February-March

The supplementary examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) started from Tuesday. While 34,562 students have registered for the SSC exams, 68,098 appear for the HSC exams.

According to Devidas Kulal, secretary, MSBSHSE, the Class 10 exams will continue till July 8, while the last exam of Class 12 will be held on July 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The exams serve as a second opportunity for students who failed in the main board exams held in February-March, as well as for those seeking to improve their grades. The examinations are conducted through the board’s nine divisional offices located in Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

According to Devidas Kulal, secretary, MSBSHSE, the Class 10 exams will continue till July 8, while the last exam of Class 12 will be held on July 16. Similar to the main board exams, students will get extra ten minutes after the scheduled duration of each paper.

Kulal said marks for practicals, oral exams, internal assessments, and grade improvement efforts will be uploaded and managed through the board’s online system for supplementary exams.

