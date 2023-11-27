close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Over 10K tourists visit Sinhagad fort over weekend

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 28, 2023 05:20 AM IST

on Sunday, November 26, a total of 3,095 tourists came in 619 cars, 3,095 came on 1,546 two-wheelers and around 3,000 tourists came in private passenger transport vehicles

To make the most of the extended weekend on November 25-27, tourists rushed to neighbouring destinations. According to the forest department, over the weekend, at least 10,000 tourists visited Sinhagad fort.

To make the most of the extended weekend on November 25-27, tourists rushed to neighbouring destinations. (HT PHOTO)
On last Sunday, November 19, a total of 5,953 tourists including 2,320 from 464 cars, 1,418 from 709 two-wheelers and 1,400 passengers travelling by private transport vehicles visited the fort.

Similarly on Monday, November 27, as it was a public holiday the rush continued here. More than 3,000 tourists visited the fort, said officials.

“The weather was pleasant at the fort. Crowds started coming at 6 am and by 9 am both the parking lots on the fort were full. Due to this, there were queues of vehicles for a distance of about 2.5 kilometres on the ghat road on Sunday,” said Pradip Sankpal, range forest officer, Pune forest.

At 10 am, the traffic in the ghat was moving smoothly. While it was closed at Kondhanpur turn for over half an hour between 10:30 am and 11 am.

“We allowed vehicles to enter the fort in batches,” said Sankpal.

“We enjoyed a lot at the Sinhagad fort, but as there was a heavy rush, it took us more than two hours to reach the fort,” said Mangesh Kengale, a tourist.

