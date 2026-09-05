Over 19 km of last-mile links planned around metro stations

More than 19 km of last-mile links have been proposed around metro stations in Hinjewadi and adjoining Maan and Marunji, with the planned links extending 500 metres to 1.5 km from the stations; and featuring paved footpaths, cycle tracks, tactile pathways for visually-impaired pedestrians, safe crossings, streetlights and signage. The plan is part of a broader push to improve transport infrastructure in the Hinjewadi information technology (IT) hub, with Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi directing government agencies to immediately begin infrastructure works in the area. Dudi, who heads the special task force formed by deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar on Friday to address infrastructure issues in Hinjewadi, chaired the panel’s first meeting on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Dudi, who heads the special task force formed by deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar on Friday to address infrastructure issues in Hinjewadi, chaired the panel’s first meeting on Friday. He will conduct an on-site inspection next week to review the progress of works initiated by various agencies. Officials from various departments, local MLAs and representatives of the Forum for IT Employees attended the meeting.

“A fund of ₹426 crore has been approved for the development of internal roads in Hinjewadi IT Park. Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) must take immediate action and prioritise work in areas facing severe traffic congestion,” Dudi said.

He directed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to take steps to develop six development plan (DP) roads across Hinjewadi, Maan and Marunji.

It was decided at the meeting that to reduce traffic bottlenecks, heavy vehicles carrying construction material will be barred from using internal roads during the morning and evening peak hours.

Dudi said that the focus will be on an integrated transport system connecting the metro, public transport, pedestrians, cyclists and last-mile services rather than merely repairing roads.

“Over 19 km of last-mile links have been proposed around metro stations. The connecting roads will span 500 metres to 1.5 km from the metro stations, featuring paved footpaths, cycle tracks, tactile pathways for the visually-impaired, safe pedestrian crossings, streetlights, and signage,” he said.

Dudi further said that multi-modal integration will include bus stops, shuttle and feeder bus services, auto stands, bus bays and public bicycle-sharing options to boost metro ridership. Designated parking facilities near metro stations have also been planned to prevent unauthorised roadside parking.

“The road projects will incorporate stormwater drainage, water and sewage lines, dedicated utility corridors for electrical and optical fibre cables, and space for gas pipelines. This aims to prevent frequent road digging in future,” Dudi said. He directed the PMPML to submit a report on using the existing depot space or identifying alternative locations to strengthen public transport in the area.

The district collector said that discussions are underway with the Tata Group to supply water from the Mulshi dam to address Hinjewadi’s long-term water shortage. The MSEDCL has also been asked to submit a report on land required for a new electrical substation to meet the area’s growing power demand.

Garbage collection in Hinjewadi will be managed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC); while the police department will install AI-based CCTV cameras funded by the district administration to strengthen security in the area.