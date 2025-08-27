Over 1k farmers submit consent letters for Purandar airport project

Over 1,000 farmers have agreed to give land for the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport project at Purandar. According to the district administration, farmers from seven villages submitted consent letters on Monday and Tuesday. While around 1,268 hectares is government-owned land, 1,497 hectares will be acquired from private farmers. (HT)

The Maharashtra government has initiated the land acquisition process for the airport project, which requires 2,765 hectares across seven villages in Purandar Taluka. While around 1,268 hectares is government-owned land, 1,497 hectares will be acquired from private farmers. Officials said that 600 hectares of government land is already available, and owners of 200 hectares have expressed willingness to give their land.

“The Pune district administration has set up multiple offices to collect consent letters, including in Saswad, Pune Collectorate and the land acquisition office,” said a senior official from the land acquisition department on condition of anonymity.

A special awareness campaign is being carried out by the district administration to explain the compensation, rehabilitation, and resettlement packages being offered. Officials said that transparent and fair compensation will be ensured, along with proper rehabilitation facilities.

The Purandar airport project had earlier faced delays due to land acquisition issues and opposition from local farmers. However, the government’s revised approach of acquiring 3,000 acres instead of 7,000 acres has led to renewed acceptance. Authorities have assured that farmers who give their land will receive adequate compensation and rehabilitation, and that their interests will be safeguarded.

District officials stated that the enthusiastic response received is a positive step toward expediting the long-pending airport project, which is expected to decongest Pune’s existing airport and boost regional development.