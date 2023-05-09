Fire breaks out at Pune biz centre, 2,000 people evacuated

Fire brigade officials evacuated over 2,000 employees after a fire broke out at the Solitaire Business Hub in Vimannagar at around 12:37 pm on Tuesday. Fire brigade officials evacuated over 2,000 employees after a fire broke out at the Solitaire Business Hub in Vimannagar at around 12:37 pm on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

On receiving the alert, four fire brigade vehicles, one water tanker, and one branto ladder used for firefighting for towers rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The department was able to put out the fire before it could spread to surrounding areas. No casualty was reported.

As per the authorities, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A fire brigade department officer said, “It seems that a fire broke out at an electrical room in the basement area of the building and dense smoke went up to the ninth floor, creating panic among the staff who are mainly from IT sector.”

The blaze affected many businesses in the area.