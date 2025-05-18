Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 2,500 more illegal structures in blue line; PCMC vows to continue action

ByVicky Pathare
May 18, 2025 06:56 AM IST

Of the 2,534 identified structures, 1,392 are residential, 1,118 commercial, and 24 include tin sheds and under-construction buildings

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will soon begin action against 2,534 illegal structures located within the blue flood line zones. These were identified during a survey conducted last year, and the demolition drive will be carried out in phases, officials said.

Flood lines are demarcated by the irrigation department based on flood risk assessments, and any construction activity within these zones is prohibited. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)
Flood lines are demarcated by the irrigation department based on flood risk assessments, and any construction activity within these zones is prohibited. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Of the 2,534 identified structures, 1,392 are residential, 1,118 commercial, and 24 include tin sheds and under-construction buildings. These are located within the flood-prone blue line zones of the Pavana, Indrayani, and Mula rivers.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC municipal commissioner, said, “The drive will be undertaken in a phased manner. Demolition of buildings within the blue flood line of the Pavana, Mula, and Indrayani rivers will begin soon to prevent potential loss of life and property.”

Flood lines are demarcated by the irrigation department based on flood risk assessments, and any construction activity within these zones is prohibited.

Raju Savle, a civic activist, criticised the planned action, alleging double standards by the PCMC. “The civic body itself has carried out construction in blue line zones for various projects. When citizens do the same, it is labelled illegal. Many of these constructions were previously approved by the PCMC,” he said.

Savle pointed specifically to PCMC’s River Front Development (RFD) work being carried out within the blue line.

Last September, PCMC initiated a similar demolition drive, razing 27 structures spread across 37,900 sq ft in the blue line zones of the three rivers. Notices were issued to owners of 1,092 structures. However, following political pressure and persistent heavy rains, the action was temporarily halted.

News / Cities / Pune / Over 2,500 more illegal structures in blue line; PCMC vows to continue action
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On