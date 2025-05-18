Over 2,500 more illegal structures in blue line; PCMC vows to continue action

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will soon begin action against 2,534 illegal structures located within the blue flood line zones. These were identified during a survey conducted last year, and the demolition drive will be carried out in phases, officials said. Flood lines are demarcated by the irrigation department based on flood risk assessments, and any construction activity within these zones is prohibited. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Of the 2,534 identified structures, 1,392 are residential, 1,118 commercial, and 24 include tin sheds and under-construction buildings. These are located within the flood-prone blue line zones of the Pavana, Indrayani, and Mula rivers.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC municipal commissioner, said, “The drive will be undertaken in a phased manner. Demolition of buildings within the blue flood line of the Pavana, Mula, and Indrayani rivers will begin soon to prevent potential loss of life and property.”

Raju Savle, a civic activist, criticised the planned action, alleging double standards by the PCMC. “The civic body itself has carried out construction in blue line zones for various projects. When citizens do the same, it is labelled illegal. Many of these constructions were previously approved by the PCMC,” he said.

Savle pointed specifically to PCMC’s River Front Development (RFD) work being carried out within the blue line.

Last September, PCMC initiated a similar demolition drive, razing 27 structures spread across 37,900 sq ft in the blue line zones of the three rivers. Notices were issued to owners of 1,092 structures. However, following political pressure and persistent heavy rains, the action was temporarily halted.