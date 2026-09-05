Delhi gets year’s average rain by September, heavy rain alert today
Delhi weather: At around 10:20 am, the IMD issued a red alert for almost the entire city, barring the westernmost part of southwest Delhi.
Delhi woke up to a second day of showers on Saturday, a day after the capital crossed its annual average rainfall with nearly four months still left in the year.
From January 1 to 8:30 am on Saturday, Delhi recorded 804.7mm of rain, surpassing the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) annual long-period average of 774.4mm. The city crossed the mark on Friday itself after receiving 32.6mm of rain by 5:30 pm, taking its cumulative rainfall to around 800mm.
The rainfall recorded at the IMD’s Safdarjung weather station is considered representative of the city’s overall rainfall and is used to determine Delhi’s monthly rainfall figures.
Orange alert issued
The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rains throughout the day. Multiple spells of light to moderate rain are expected at many places, along with heavy rain with isolated places, during the forenoon, with light to moderate rain expected to continue during the afternoon and evening at most places.
Also read | After waterlogging, traffic chaos, Delhi-NCR gets more rain today; red alert on for next 2 hours
Multiple parts of Delhi experienced light showers late on Friday night and early Saturday morning. The IMD stated that from Saturday morning to 10:30 am, Naraina recorded 12.5mm of rain, followed by Safdarjung (10.6), Pragati Maidan (9.6mm), Lodhi Road (7.5mm), and Mayur Vihar SPS (5mm).
At around 10:20 am, the IMD issued a red alert for almost the entire city, barring the westernmost part of southwest Delhi. “Moderate to Heavy Rain, moderate Thunderstorm with Lightning (wind speed 50-60 kmph) very likely over Delhi, except for the western half of the city, and an orange alert for the eastern half,” it stated.
Forecast for Sunday
The IMD has so far only predicted the possibility of very light to light rain on Sunday, while no rain is expected from Monday onwards.
Also read | IMD red alert in Delhi for heavy rain; severe waterlogging at IGI Airport
The IMD categorizes rainfall up to 15.5mm as light, between 15.6mm to 64.4 mm as moderate, between 64.5mm to 115.5mm as heavy, and between 115.6 to 204.4 as very heavy.
The city's air has also remained clean due to the weather, with the Air Quality Index being recorded at 58 at 11:05 am, in the "satisfactory" category.
Due to the rain, today’s maximum temperature is expected to be between 29°C to 31°C, as compared to the IMD's normal maximum temperature for September 3 to 7 of 34.1°C.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAaditya Khatwani
Aaditya Khatwani is a city reporter at Hindustan Times, where he covers the environment, weather, forests, and art and culture for Delhi. He joined the Hindustan Times newsroom in 2025, after graduating from the Asian College of Journalism, in Chennai, and has also covered Delhi’s civic bodies. His reporting blends ground reportage and data-based narratives with human interest stories from the city.Since joining HT, he has published many stories on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council, and the civic issues in the city. This includes stories on the city’s green divide and the lack of proper footpaths, on which he also filmed and produced a 15-part video series, visiting different parts of the city to assess their footpaths.His coverage on art has included stories on the prominent art events in the city, such as the India Art Fair and DAG India’s “The City as a Museum” event. He also writes about the city’s evolving culture, such as the recent trend of lectures being hosted in bars.Read More
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