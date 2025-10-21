Over 20,000 seats up for grabs in 3rd pharma admission round

After months of uncertainty following a slow start due to delay in approvals from the Pharmacy Council of India and restrictions on institutes lacking adequate infrastructure, the process for the third round of seat allocation has started.

In the first two rounds, a total of 24,804 students secured admission to undergraduate programmes. Now, competition has intensified for the remaining 20,363 seats out of 44,287 available seats.

This year, a total of 55,116 students applied for admission to 44,287 available seats. Of them, 38,462 candidates had successfully filled their preference forms for colleges. According to data from the State Common Entrance Test Cell, 16,670 students were allotted seats in the first round, while 8,134 candidates confirmed their admissions in the second round.

For the third round, students can submit their preference forms till October 24 and the provisional allotment list will be released on October 27. Those allotted seats will have to confirm their admission by physically reporting to their respective colleges between October 28 and 30 (till 5pm) for document verification and fee payment.

The list of vacant seats will be published on October 31 and the fourth round will take place between November 1 and 10, followed by the institutional round from November 11 to 17, allowing colleges to fill any remaining vacancies directly.

The number of available seats has increased to 20,363 seats this year following a Bombay high court order lifting the admission ban on several pharmacy colleges.