Over 200 booked for communal clash in Dharashiv

Over 200 individuals were booked by Dharashiv police after a stone pelting incident was reported at Khaja Nagar and Ganesh Nagar in Dharashiv city on Tuesday. According to Police reports, at least four to five people have been injured and many motorcycles and shops were vandalised in this incident. Police used tear gas in order to gain control over the situation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Considering the gravity of the situation, Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Kulkarni along with his staff rushed to the scene. Police used tear gas in order to gain control over the situation. To prevent further escalation of the situation, teams of Quick Response Team (QRT), and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) were deployed at the scene.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police booked more than 200 individuals and identified 35 more culprits, and further investigation process in this case is underway.