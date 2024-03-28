 Over 200 booked for communal clash in Dharashiv - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Over 200 booked for communal clash in Dharashiv

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 28, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Considering the gravity of the situation, Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Kulkarni along with his staff rushed to the scene

Over 200 individuals were booked by Dharashiv police after a stone pelting incident was reported at Khaja Nagar and Ganesh Nagar in Dharashiv city on Tuesday. According to Police reports, at least four to five people have been injured and many motorcycles and shops were vandalised in this incident.

Police used tear gas in order to gain control over the situation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police used tear gas in order to gain control over the situation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Considering the gravity of the situation, Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Kulkarni along with his staff rushed to the scene. Police used tear gas in order to gain control over the situation. To prevent further escalation of the situation, teams of Quick Response Team (QRT), and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) were deployed at the scene.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police booked more than 200 individuals and identified 35 more culprits, and further investigation process in this case is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On