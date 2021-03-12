Over 3,200 new Covid cases reported in Pune, twice of Mumbai

Pune: Pune district reported 3,264 new Covid-19 cases, twice of Mumbai’s figure of 1,647, on Friday, according to the state health department. The figure took the progressive count of the district to over 4.33 lakh of which 4.02 lakh have recovered and 8,170 have been declared as dead. Currently, 21,788 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation. Pune continues to report the highest active cases in the state.

Pune city reported 1,845 new cases which took the progressive count to 221,657 and with seven more deaths the death toll in the city went up to 4,612. Pune rural reported 578 new cases which took the progressive count to 103,021 and with zero deaths the death toll is 2,166. PCMC reported 841 new cases which took the progressive count to 108,559 and with no deaths on the day the death toll stood at 1,343.

Also, 11,344 patients were discharged in the state on Friday which took the count to 21.17 lakh Covid patients discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 92.79%. Also, 15,817 new cases were reported in the state on Friday. Also, 56 Covid deaths were reported in the state. The death toll went up to 53,962 deaths. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.31%. Of 17,310,586 laboratory samples, 2,282,191 have been tested positive (13.18%) for Covid until Friday. Currently, 542,693 people are in home quarantine and 4,884 are in institutional quarantine.