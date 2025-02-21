Over 300 cats in Pune flat: Animal board orders investigation

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has instructed the Maharashtra Animal Welfare Board to establish a committee to investigate the case involving over 300 cats being kept in a 3BHK flat at Marvel Bounty Society in Hadapsar, said the officials on Thursday. Earlier on February 14, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Pune district, had issued a notice to the pet owner, asking for the relocation of the 300 cats to an alternative site within 48 hours. The notice followed an inspection carried out on February 13 after multiple complaints from society residents. (HT FILE)

The directives were issued by AWBI on February 18, following a complaint from the flat owner, Rinku Bharadwaj, who alleged undue pain inflicted on community cats and harassment by the society’s managing committee and residents.

The committee will include the chief veterinary officer or their representative, a representative from the jurisdictional police, and a representative from the district SPCA or the state board and ensure a comprehensive approach to animal welfare.

The complainant will also be part of the committee, along with a representative from the Resident Welfare Association or Apartment Owners’ Association or local governing body in the area.

Prachi Jain, assistant secretary, AWBI, said in the letter, “The committee should be strictly formed as per the provisions of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. The authority should be strictly instructed not to violate the ABC Rules, 2023 and other central acts, rules, advisories and circulars issued by the AWBI. Action taken report should be forwarded to the board immediately to facilitate further necessary action.”

While no cats have been relocated, the case has sparked intense debate over animal welfare and community rights within residential societies, with both sides presenting contrasting perspectives, said the officials.

The society residents since 2022 have raised multiple complaints with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claiming nuisance, stench and concerns over disease outbreaks due to the massive number of cats cramped up in a 3BHK flat. Nevertheless, with no clear guidelines from AWBI or policy from local bodies like PMC that restricts the number of animals that can be kept in a place in proportion to the area, such problems arise.

The committee will fix the feeding points in the society and help to resolve the man-animal conflict amicably, read the order.

Dr Shailesh Kende, deputy committee, animal husbandry, said, there is no question about the feeding spots as the issue is not regarding feeding the cats but cruelty to the felines.

“The committee will be constituted and approval for the same will be taken from the district collector. Further action will be taken by the committee after the investigations. However, the PMC veterinary department and district SPCA have the power to take action if there is cruelty to the cats,” he said.