Over 5K consumers in Pune Circle benefit from MSEDCL Abhay Yojana

As many as 5,538 consumers in Pune Circle have taken part in Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Abhay Yojana which waives 100% interest and late fees. The scheme is available for electricity consumers whose supply has been permanently interrupted until March 31, 2024, with a deadline from September 1 to November 30. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The scheme provides an opportunity for customers with permanently disconnected electricity to reconnect by paying only their original dues in a lump sum or in six installments.

As many as 5,312 consumers opted to pay their dues in one lump sum to benefit from additional discounts.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of MSEDCL of Pune Circle, said, “The Supreme Court has ruled that even new owners or tenants of properties with outstanding electricity bills are responsible for settling these arrears. Consequently, MSEDCL has created this scheme to assist consumers in clearing their outstanding balances, regardless of the property’s current use. New electricity connections are also being provided as per demand.”

The scheme is available for electricity consumers whose supply has been permanently interrupted until March 31, 2024, with a deadline from September 1 to November 30. It is applicable to domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers, excluding agricultural and public water supply schemes. Low-pressure customers can enjoy a 10% discount, while high-pressure customers receive a 5% discount for paying the original dues in full. An alternative option allows customers to pay 30% of the principal amount upfront and the remaining 70% in six interest-free installments.

Currently, there are 629,083 non-agricultural consumers in Western Maharashtra with a total outstanding balance of approximately ₹901.97 crore. Paying the principal balance of ₹762.19 crore would waive 100% of the interest and late fees, totaling around ₹139.78 crore, as noted by Pune Regional Director Bhujang Khandare.

Consumers interested can visit www.mahadiscom.in or mobile app and for more information, they can also visit the nearest MSEDCL office.