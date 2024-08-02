Over 6k students register for PhD at Pune varsity

Students are responding to the Savitribai Phule Pune University PhD programme in record numbers; overs 6,000 students have applied for admission so far. Out of which 4,857 students have paid the fee of PhD Pre-Entrance Examination (PhD-PET). PhD admission process is being conducted for around 1,200 seats in various departments of SPPU and research centres in affiliated colleges. (HT FILE PHOTO)

PhD-PET will be held on August 24 and the last date for applying is August 10.

The university started accepting applications from July 10 onwards, and so far, 2204 applications have been received for the faculty of science and technology and 926 applications for commerce and management. While the number of students applying for humanities faculty is 1,348. Also, 379 interdisciplinary course students have applied for PhD admission.

“Students who have not yet filled in the application form and paid the fee can apply for the PhD entrance exam till August 10. The PhD pre-admission exam will be held on August 24 and the result will be released on September 5,” said Prof Parag Kalkar, SPPU pro-vice chancellor.