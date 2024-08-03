Over 7k consumers face power outage  in Pune

Around 7,000 consumers in the outskirts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad experienced a power outage on Friday due to a fault in the 400/22 KV high-tension transformer at a Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission (MSETCL-Mahapareshan) substation in Chakan. The fault in the current transformer led to the shutdown of a 50 MVA power transformer. This disruption affected six 22 KV power lines of MSEDCL. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The outage was experienced in Nanekarwadi, Khalumbre, Mhalunge, and Nighoje areas for more than five hours.

According to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) officials, “ The fault in the current transformer led to the shutdown of a 50 MVA power transformer. This disruption affected six 22 KV power lines of MSEDCL. While power was restored to two of these lines using an alternative system, there was still a 30-megawatt deficit.

As a result, electricity supply to 5,500 domestic and commercial customers, and 1,200 low-pressure and 250 high-tension industrial customers in Nanekarwadi, Kuruli, Khalumbre, and Sara City was cut off until the repair work was completed by 4 pm.