Over 80 beggars detained in Shirdi

In a significant crackdown, the police, local administration, and Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust carried out a joint operation in the temple town, leading to the detention of over 80 beggars on Thursday. The drive is an effort to maintain order in the vicinity of the revered Saibaba Temple, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The move was undertaken after a double murder was reported on February 4. A surge in criminal activities has raised concerns among residents and devotees. The drive is an effort to maintain order in the vicinity of the revered Saibaba Temple, said officials.

After their detention, all individuals were subjected to a medical check-up to ensure they were in good health before being relocated. They will be transferred to a rehabilitation centre in Visapur in Shrigonda and Chembur, Mumbai.

The Chembur facility is equipped with essential services such as food, medical care, and vocational training programs to help the individuals become self-reliant, said officials.

Ranjit Galande, inspector at Shirdi police station, said that devotees from various countries and states visit Shirdi, but these beggars intercept them for money. Police have received complaints that in many cases, beggars even abuse and physically assault devotees.

“We detained 80 beggars. We have given them food. Medical check-up will be done then they will be produced in the court,’’ he said.

The authorities have stated that similar operations may be conducted periodically to prevent the issue from escalating again. This initiative marks a major step in addressing the challenges posed by street begging in Shirdi while ensuring that those affected receive the care and rehabilitation they need.

Recently, BJP leader and former MP Sujay Vikhe Patil had called for stricter regulations. He had urged the trust to reconsider the free meal service. Acting on it, Sai Baba Sansthan has decided to issue free meal passes only to devotees.