Pace of development slows down due to economic hardships

Four members of parliament from Pune , Shirur, Maval and Baramati who have completed two years in office are finding a big challenge in mitigating economic depression due to the Covid-19 crisis prevalent in the state. Baramati MP has made it clear in public that economic crisis was a major challenge before her and stated that all professions have been hit hard by the global crisis with very large ramifications on the economy. Besides making Baramati a Covid-19 free constituency, she is also working towards reduction of malnutrition and illnesses like TB, malaria and dengue.

When contacted, Sule’s secretary said that she was unavailable for a comment due to family commitments.

At the same time, MP Dr Amol Kolhe who represents Shirur constituency has been making rounds of his entire constituency and helping citizens in trouble. The MP’s office claimed that he had helped more than 100 patients who required oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injection and other medical assistance during the current crisis. Kolhe is currently in discussion with the state government to construct a multi-speciality hospital for the district and has held a number of meetings in the Mantralaya and also with the district collectorate.

The office heads of all the members of parliament said that although work was on, but Covid-19 outbreak had affected the pace of work of the elected representatives due to the restrictions. Dr Amol Kolhe did not respond to calls and messages while MP Girish Bapat’s office informed that he was attending official meetings.

City Congress leader Arvind Shinde said, “Lockdown began in March and the MP did not step out for many days for Covid work. The BJP was involved only in tender scheme rather than serving people during these critical times as health was nowhere given priority. It was his duty to ensure that citizens were provided relief. Not one ventilator from the PM care fund is in working condition and lying unattended at the hospital.”

Shrirang Barne, who is serving his second term as the member of parliament from Maval constituency has been vocal regarding private hospitals charging extra money to Covid patients.

Barne who is out of the city at present helped Sujit Loke, son of a vegetable vendor to get his father’s body from a private hospital that was not releasing it due to an unpaid bill.

Barne visited the Thergaon area along with the police officials. Currently, Barne is also pushing the centre in allowing Hindustan Antibiotics to produce Covid-19 vaccines and the Remdesivir injection.

Barne was not available for comment as he was out of the city while Parth Pawar also refused to comment. Barne received 7,20,663 votes over his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Parth Pawar who managed to get 5,04,750 votes.

The Maval Lok Sabha constituency comprises of Karjat Uran, Maval, Chinchwad and Pimpri.

“I like to keep myself away from making any comment” said Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil who had won thrice before losing to Kolhe in 2019 with the margin of 58,000 votes.

Kolhe secured 6,35,830 votes while Adhalrao-Patil managed 5,77,347 votes. The Shirur Lok Sabha constituency comprises of six assembly segments – Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed, Alandi, Shirur, Bhosari and Hadapsar.