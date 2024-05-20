 Padmavati, Bibvewadi areas face water cut due to power failure at treatment plant - Hindustan Times
Padmavati, Bibvewadi areas face water cut due to power failure at treatment plant

BySiddharth Gadkari
May 20, 2024 07:42 AM IST

At around 5 am, a fault occurred at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) incoming power supply at the treatment plant

More than 50,000 people residing in Padmavati, Bibvewadi and some parts of Peth areas faced water cuts due to a power failure at the Parvati water treatment plant (WTP) on Sunday.

Parvati WTP has a capacity of 535 million litres per day. It supplies water to the heart of the city (Peth areas) and the vicinity of SNDT and Chaturshringi areas.
Parvati WTP has a capacity of 535 million litres per day. It supplies water to the heart of the city (Peth areas) and the vicinity of SNDT and Chaturshringi areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

At around 5 am, a fault occurred at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) incoming power supply at the treatment plant.

Nandkishor Jagtap, chief superintendent, water supply department of PMC, said, “The problem was resolved at around 4 pm. It hampered water supply to some Peth areas, Padmavati, Parvati Darshan, Bibevewadi etc.”

Arati Kamble, a resident of Bibvewadi, said, “We did not get water on Sunday. We went out for breakfast and lunch and purchased a drinking water jar.”

Parvati WTP has a capacity of 535 million litres per day. It supplies water to the heart of the city (Peth areas) and the vicinity of SNDT and Chaturshringi areas.

Parvati plant is the city’s largest capacity project, supplying water to Kothrud, Chathushringi, and Peths areas. Since the project runs 24 hours, it uses high-capacity power lines.

