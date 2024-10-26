Pandal set up at Pune railway station for passengers’ convenience

The Pune railway division has taken special measures this year to clear the Diwali rush of passengers. A huge pandal has been set up on the premises to protect the waiting passengers from the October heat and occasional rains. As many passengers have to wait outside the station under the hot sun till the arrival of their trains, the Pune Railway Division has set up a huge pandal near the parcel department for them to rest under the shade. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Special trains of railways have started from Monday for those going to their hometowns and villages for Diwali. Special planning has been done to avoid overcrowding at the Pune railway station. As a part of it, railways have deployed two officers and security forces personnel to manage the crowd.

As many passengers have to wait outside the station under the hot sun till the arrival of their trains, the Pune Railway Division has set up a huge pandal near the parcel department for them to rest under the shade. A help desk has also been set up to provide information to passengers.

Special 110 trains are running from Monday. Two officers have been appointed in three phases to manage the rush.

As rush of passengers, mostly from rural areas who turn up early in the morning and wait for the arrival of their trains, at the railway station also cause inconvenience to others, the authorities have taken steps to manage the crowd. They have also appealed to passengers to not sleep on platforms and occupy spaces dedicated as pathways.

“Trains going towards northern part of the country are crowded. Although these trains will leave in the evening, passengers arrive in the afternoon and wait at the railway station. The railway station is already overcrowded due to the addition of many trains to accommodate the festival rush. So, passengers have to wait outside the premises all day under the sun. Therefore, the railway administration has put a pandal for passengers’ comfort. Even if it rains, passengers will not face any problem,” said Milind Hirve, senior divisional commercial manager at Pune railway division.