Pankaj Deore appointed as new CMD of PMPML

Pune: Pankaj Deore has been appointed as the new chairman and managing director (CMD) of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the city’s public transport utility. Pankaj Deore succeeds Deepa Mudhol-Munde, the outgoing PMPML CMD, who has been transferred as commissioner of social welfare department. (HT)

Deore’s appointment on Thursday evening follows his recent promotion to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and PMPML will be his first assignment as an IAS officer.

Previously, he served as the chairman of the caste verification committee in Latur district.

Mudhol-Munde had taken charge of PMPML about a year ago in July and was noted for her proactive leadership during her tenure. She personally travelled on PMPML buses to understand the issues faced by commuters and encouraged other officials to do the same. Under her leadership, several key reforms and operational decisions were taken to strengthen the PMPML system.

Since the formation of PMPML in 2007, except for one IAS officer, none of the officers have completed their full five-year tenure. Only RN Joshi, who was CMD during the 2012 period, completed the complete tenure of the post. This is adversely impacting the operations, passenger services and overall working of the PMPML organisation.