News / Cities / Pune News / Parents accuse citizens’ facilitation centres of overcharging

Parents accuse citizens’ facilitation centres of overcharging

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 21, 2023 10:07 PM IST

The administration has received flak and a barrage of complaints that the operators of online services were taking an amount between ₹400 and ₹700 for various government certificates in violation of the law

Though the state government has kept very basic rates like 33.60 for procuring income certificates, domicile, nationality, and non-creamy layer certificates at the Maha e-seva centres, the administration has received flak and a barrage of complaints that the operators of online services were taking an amount between 400 and 700 for various government certificates in violation of the law.

Maha e-seva centre at Wadgaonsheri in Pune. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Maha e-seva centre at Wadgaonsheri in Pune. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Mauli Shelke, a parent, said, “There is a trend to charge extra money for these certificates despite very less fees being charged by the government. Parents have been complaining about this issue for years together but a system of check and balance has still not been put in place by the administration.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“After some complaints, some of the Maha-e-seva centres were shut for overcharging by the government but that has failed to act as a deterrent. Parents and students are being taken for a ride by some centres,” he said.

To avail of various schemes of the government, income certificates are required for school admission, college admission, RTE admission, city poor scheme and MHADA scheme while domicile certificate has to be furnished compulsory while taking admission to educational institutions. It serves as evidence to avail of residential quotas in government services and to obtain benefits under the Maharashtra government schemes. The certificates are in demand for school admission and medical college admission process.

Altaf Shaikh, civic rights activist, said, “What we are seeing is that twice or thrice the amount or even more is charged by some centres depending on the gravity of the situation. Flying squads must be instituted to ensure that justice is delivered to the citizens.”

“Moreover, the centres are found delaying work which creates lots of problems for the citizens, especially parents and the young students,” he said.

The district administration in its statement said that strict action will be taken in case of complaints and those centres will be banned if found violating the law. Also, a special team has been constituted to keep the centres under check.

Certificates//Rate//Issued in

Income certificate 33.60 15 days

Domicile certificate 33.60 15 days

Nationality certificate 33.60 15 days

Non-creamy layer certificate 57.20 21 days

Caste certificate 57.20 45 days

EWS certificate 33.60 21 days

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out