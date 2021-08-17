Parents and schools unhappy over state GR on fee reduction

After the State Government issued notification on Thursday reducing 15 per cent fees in schools for academic year 2021-2022, many parents and activists have expressed unhappiness regarding the same. At the same time, private school association are also unhappy with the decision and intend to object it in the court of law.

Mukund Kirdat, education activist and spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Pune unit said that the Maharashtra government should have given a 50 per cent concession after considering the savings and profitability of schools in Maharashtra.

“Maharashtra English School Trustee Association (MESTA), the school association, had already announced a 25 per cent discount on its own. The government also reduced the amount by 50 percent while giving RTE refunds, citing the reduction in expenditure.” said Kirdat.

Various schools have also expressed displeasure about the order stating that the fee reduction will again affect schools who are struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Rajendra Singh, president of Federation of School Association of Maharashtra, said the order is not legally binding and has not considered the interest of schools which haven’t received fee from last two years.

“Fee reduction is not legal and does not follow the fee regulation act of Maharashtra. The order also does not consider the schools which have not received payments from the last two years. The order also does not consider education as its prime goal. It also does not have a legal stand and hence we will be objecting the order in the High Court,” said Singh.

Deputy director of education, Audumbar Ukirde said that there are multiple ways in which the concession in fee will be granted.

“We will be issuing a detailed order by August 17 for each school in Pune division regarding how the fee concession is to be carried out. Under this order, all schools are expected to implement fee reduction for this academic year,” said Ukirde.

According to the order, school management will have to either adjust the excess fee for the next month or quarter for those parents who have already paid the full fee for this year. The school management can take a call about refunding the fee or adjusting the academic fee, said the GR.