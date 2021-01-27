Parents’ association “unsatisfied” after meeting with Gaikwad on fees’ issue

After discussing the issue of reduction in school fees with Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad, the parents’ association of Pune did not receive a satisfactory response.

The parents’ association of Pune in a written application noted that during the pandemic, 16 states across India reduced the fees incurred by schools.

“However, such a provision has not been made in Maharashtra. Due to the pandemic, many parents have lost their jobs, and many are getting pay cuts. In such a scenario, the schools are charging normal fees and harassing parents who are not able to pay full fees. Schools are harassing parents who paid one installment or two installments too. But the government is not helping parents in this matter,” said Jayshree Deshpande, president of the parents’ association of Pune.

The Deputy Director of Education (DYDE) had issued a notification in which seven city-based schools were asked to submit an order report by January 15. However, two schools have received a stay by the high court.

“The rest five reports are ready and will be given to parents in the next few days,” said the education department officials.

The association has been lodging complaints against seven schools who allegedly were overcharging fees and denying online education to several students.

Gaikwad assured that the department is looking into the matter. The audit reports have not yet been made public yet.