Part of multi-level flyover at University Chowk to be operational by April 

The flyover work on Ganeshkhind Road is proceeding as planned, and a portion of the bridge is expected to be open by April of this year. Vehicles heading from Aundh to Shivajinagar will be able to use the new bridge by April, officials claimed. On Saturday, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole met with the administration at Ganeshkhind Chowk for a review meeting and site visit. (HT PHOTO)

The segment of the flyover that connects to Pashan Road is expected to be completed by June of this year. On Saturday, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole met with the administration at Ganeshkhind Chowk for a review meeting and site visit.

During the visit, Shirole stated that the flyover from Aundh to Ganeshkhind Road will be operational by April, while the stretch from Baner is expected to be ready by June 2025. However, due to difficulties in obtaining additional land for the Pashan Road area, the project has been significantly delayed.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is erecting this multilevel flyover along with Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro line. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) handed over this work to them. However, according to Shirole, the progress of the flyover has slowed down due to a stay in tree cutting as a part of road widening on the stretch following a petition by some environments in the High Court.

The PMRDA’s chief engineer Reenaj Pathan, deputy commissioner of police Amol Zende, traffic police officials, Pune Municipal Corporation authorities and metro officials were also present during the site review on Saturday.

Meanwhile, amid growing traffic issues at FC Road, Shirole inspected the stretch on Friday, accompanied by PMC anti-encroachment officers and police.

Shirole commented on the matter, saying, “Clear instructions have been given to the PMC administration to remove all encroachments of FC Road.”

There have been concerns regarding anti-social behaviour on this road. PMC and police officials have repeatedly promised to take measures against any illicit activities.