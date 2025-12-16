Parth Pawar’s cousin Digvijay Patil questioned in Mundhwa Mahar Watan land probe

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday questioned Digvijay Patil, a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP and cousin of NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar, in connection with the alleged illegal transfer of government-owned Mahar Watan land in Mundhwa. After failing to appear on three earlier occasions, Patil arrived at the police station on Monday accompanied by his lawyers and cooperated with the investigation. (FILE)

Patil appeared before investigators at Bavdhan police station, where his statement was recorded. Police said he was questioned for over three hours about his role in Amadea Enterprises, the firm accused of purchasing the disputed land. Though Patil has been named in two FIRs related to the case, he has not been arrested so far.

Patil was summoned nearly two weeks after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune police arrested co-accused Sheetal Tejwani. After failing to appear on three earlier occasions, Patil arrived at the police station on Monday accompanied by his lawyers and cooperated with the investigation.

Confirming the development, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad said, “Digvijay Patil was present at Bavdhan police station today and his statement has been recorded. We are examining it carefully. Further action, including arrest, will be decided based on evidence.”

Gaikwad added that police have obtained an additional four days of custody of suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Balkrushna Taru, who was arrested on December 8. “Further custodial interrogation is required to probe the registration process and procedural lapses,” he said, adding that police are also preparing to seek further custody of Tejwani as her remand period ends.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the transfer of nearly 40 acres of Mahar Watan land in Mundhwa, which is government-owned and legally barred from private sale. Investigators allege that the land was unlawfully sold for around ₹300 crore using forged documents and invalid permissions.

According to police, Tejwani, who held power of attorney for the original watandars, facilitated the illegal transactions, suppressed financial details and misled authorities. She has also been arrested in a separate land scam registered at Khadak police station.

Taru is accused of registering the sale deed outside his jurisdiction and bypassing mandatory legal checks. Patil, as a partner in the buyer firm, has been named in the FIRs for his alleged role in the conspiracy.

Parth Pawar, who is also a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP, has not been named as an accused. Police said aspects related to his role are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. Two FIRs have been registered at Bavdhan and Khadak police stations, and police officers said more arrests may follow as the probe and financial trail analysis continue.