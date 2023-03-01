Partial traffic tweak does the trick at SPPU junction

Following the partial suspension of the rotary traffic system at Pune’s busiest junction, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) square, on February 15, the traffic flow has improved dramatically, and many commuters have reported a smooth passage on the stretch. Less traffic seen at SB road signal on Ganeshkhind road near SPPU circle on Wednesday. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Interestingly, this comes after Pune traffic police reversed some of the changes they had implemented earlier this month. Regular commuters are now appreciating the ploy to partially call back the changes which have resulted in hassle-free traffic flow.

Commenting on the issue, Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP Traffic), said, “We have once again allowed a direct right turn on Senapati Bapat (SB) Road (when coming from Aundh side), which has helped to decongest the traffic.”

Earlier due to the long U-turn, the area witnessed logjams on a regular basis.

“We’ve also widened the road (on your way to Shivaji Nagar) to accommodate more vehicles. The prohibition of heavy vehicles on the stretch has also greatly helped streamline traffic. There will be a few more changes in the future,” Magar added.

An on-duty traffic cop, on condition of anonymity, said, “The majority of the problem is solved only during peak hours; given the high number of commuters, traffic snarls are likely to happen, but there’s a vast improvement in the traffic flow.”

Bhooshan Shukla, psychiatrist (child and adolescent) and parenting coach tweeted, “Yesterday (Tuesday) I had to drive from Deccan to Parihar Chowk, Aundh via University Circle Pune at 12.30 pm. I was seriously worried about traffic. I reached it in 27min. Not a single traffic block or more than 1 signal cycle is needed anywhere. It is working.”

Siddharth Shirole, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Shivaji Nagar said, “The Police Department, the PMC, and I are constantly working to incorporate citizen suggestions and solutions to minimise the inconvenience. We are also working to reduce the peak congestion time window. This will be a continuous process until the project is finished.”

Regular commuter Amber Kulkarni said, “Coming from the central city areas to Pashan, Baner and Aundh via SB road is usually much better than the other way round. The issue I always had when travelling in the opposite direction. Things have improved since the right turn to SB Road was allowed again. Kudos to the police and authorities.”

According to Sushant Joshi, who uses the road regularly, “I came to Aundh from Yerwada at around 8 pm and surprisingly the route via Shivaji nagar was showing less time than the typical Khadki route. And it worked. Within 35 mins I was in Aundh via Shivaji nagar, Pashan road.”

Members of the Abhimanshree society, who had been experiencing numerous issues due to heavy traffic, have now breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Sainyogita Girme, chairman of Abhimanshree Society said, “Because they have allowed the traffic from Shivaji Nagar to go directly to Aundh, the traffic situation has improved. Also, the internal road of the Superintendent of Police Office (Rural) is open now which was closed due to police enrolment. Still, they have not opened the internal road of the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL). They will have to open it if they want to change the pattern again.”