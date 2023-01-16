Home / Cities / Pune News / Parts of Pune to face water cuts on January 19

Parts of Pune to face water cuts on January 19

pune news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 11:35 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced water cuts on January 19 for certain areas, as the civic body has planned electric-related works at various water treatment plants

ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced water cuts on January 19 for certain areas, as the civic body has planned electric-related works at various water treatment plants.

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Khadki, Kothrud, Dahanukar Colony, Senapati Bapat Road, Bhandarkar Road, Prabhat Road, Warje, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Sahakarnagar, all peth areas, Salisbury Park, Koregaon Park, Keshavnagar, Phursungi, NIBM, Race Course, Tadiwala Road and Wanowrie will have no water supply on January 19.

