Passengers demand restart of PMPML bus service from inside Pune railway station

PUNE As train operations from the Pune railway station have increased in last few months, passengers are now demanding that PMPML bus services from inside the Pune railway station be restarted. The service was started before the Covid-19 pandemic as a pilot project, but due to strict Covid restrictions it was shut.

“I regularly travel from Pune railway station to Mumbai and earlier it was easy to travel as the PMPML buses would come inside the station premises,” said Manish Bhange, a commuter. Another passenger Swati Rathi said, “When we come from Gujarat by train we used to take the PMPML bus to travel further to our residence. The autorickshaws and cabs charge high fares, so we prefer traveling by the public transport buses,”

There are two bus stands installed inside the station premises for PMPML buses to pass through. When the pilot project service was on, daily, hundreds of buses on various routes would go through the station.

Speaking about the passenger’s demand, Manoj Jhawar Pune railway division spokesperson said, “As if now we cannot give permission to PMPML bus services to be started again from inside the Pune railway station.”