Pune -Goa SpiceJet flight delayed by ten hours

Passengers on the Pune-Goa SpiceJet flight had a harrowing experience as the flight which was scheduled to take off at 12.30 pm on Friday was delayed by over ten hours. Despite repeated attempts, SpiceJet personnel remained unavailable for comment. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Flier Sukhada Khandage tweeted, “Airport turned into home! Pune- Goa flight delayed by 10 hours!!! Pathetic service .” (sic)

The former media professional when contacted said that the delay caused inconvenience to the passengers including herself.

“Our flight finally took off at 10.20 pm while it was scheduled to fly at 12.30 pm. Though we were getting two hourly updates, we knew it would be delayed but it was too much of a delay,” he said.

Another passenger requesting anonymity said, “Since the flight took too long for takeoff, the kids were playing on the ground floor. Also, it was very frustrating for all of us who were stuck for nearly ten hours. We had expected that the flight would depart on time.”

