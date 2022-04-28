Pataleshwar temple premises face acute water shortage
After the Aga Khan Palace faced water shortage, Pataleshwar,the wondrous cave temple, located on the bustling Jungli Maharaj road is parched. The ancient marvel, which is an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument, is facing acute water shortage and does not have water for tourists, nor its gardens.
The ASI, has now requested the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to provide a new water supply connection
Pataleshwar cave temple is an 8th-century rock-cut shrine hewn by the Rashtrakuta Dynasty. Though patal means ‘underworld’ and eshwar means ‘god’, which literally translates to god of the underworld, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
An ASI officer requesting anonymity said, “Jungli Maharaj road is facing acute water shortage for the past three-four months. Since the cave temple is located here, there is less or no water supply. It has become difficult to manage the daily operations with the existing supply.”
ASI officer GE Mandaware said, “We have asked the civic body to provide a new water connection. The official communication has been done with the concerned PMC officials.”
Another ASI official requesting anonymity said, “As there is no water, the tourists, who were earlier greeted with a luscious green lawn, are now greeted with a desert-like dry area. The ASI had earlier made water provision for tourists, but now, the tourists, who are mainly college students and are at the monument site for hours, are not getting water.”
When HT spoke the PMC water department head Aniruddha Pavaskar regarding the situation, he was completely unaware. “I am not aware about the water crisis at Pataleshwar. I do not know anything about permission for a new water connection. I will check with the concerned officials and try to find a solution for this problem.”
No deaths but UP reports 220 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 220 new Covid-19 cases, taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,394. Of these, 19 are admitted to hospitals. “In all 1,15,352 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and till now 11,10,40,542 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. In the past 24 hours, 208 and till now 20,48,879 patients have recovered.
Toilets at Shaniwar Wada not functional, visitors unhappy
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has constructed public toilets in Shaniwar Wada premises, but as the sewage line is not connected to Pune Municipal Corporation drainage line, the toilets are lying unused. The ASI, Pune unit, has written a letter to the Vishrambaug Wada regional ward office and demanded to solve the issue on a priority basis. Shaniwar Wada has five gates- Khidki Darwaja, Dilli Darwaja, Mastani Darwaja, Ganesh Darwaja and Jambhul Darwaja.
Vehicles choke Undri, Khadi Machine chowks in Pune
The two notorious accident-prone stretches- Khadi Machine chowk and Undri chowk have once again gone back to their original chaotic nature due to a lack of traffic police vigilance and the Pune Municipal Corporation apathy. PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar in March this year had inaugurated the first blackspot redesign on Pune's zero fatality corridor at Undri chowk. Between 2017 and 2020, the Khadi Machine chowk witnessed 65 road crashes.
Man shot dead in broad daylight in Naini
A 40-year-old man was shot dead near the Malhara flyover under the trans-Yamuna Naini police station area, on Thursday. According to reports, a resident of Chaka area of Naini, Brajesh Singh, was going to bring his children from school. Singh died before he could be taken to hospital. Police found some empty and live cartridges at the crime scene. The man had been shot in the head. The deceased was identified as Brajesh Singh.
Bank accounts of BSP leader Yaqub Qureshi’s sons, meat factory seized
Bank accounts of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Yaqub Qureshi's meat processing factory and of his two sons were seized after they failed to reply to the police notice about providing details of the procurement of animals. Station House Officer of Kithore police station Arvind Mohan Sharma, who has been investigating the case said that the action was initiated under Meat Food Products Act 1973. MPFO empowers the investigating officer to seize accounts, products for violation.
