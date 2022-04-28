Pataleshwar temple premises face acute water shortage

After the Aga Khan Palace faced water shortage, Pataleshwar,the wondrous cave temple, located on the bustling Jungli Maharaj road is parched. The ancient marvel, which is an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument, is facing acute water shortage and does not have water for tourists, nor its gardens.

The ASI, has now requested the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to provide a new water supply connection

Pataleshwar cave temple is an 8th-century rock-cut shrine hewn by the Rashtrakuta Dynasty. Though patal means ‘underworld’ and eshwar means ‘god’, which literally translates to god of the underworld, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

An ASI officer requesting anonymity said, “Jungli Maharaj road is facing acute water shortage for the past three-four months. Since the cave temple is located here, there is less or no water supply. It has become difficult to manage the daily operations with the existing supply.”

ASI officer GE Mandaware said, “We have asked the civic body to provide a new water connection. The official communication has been done with the concerned PMC officials.”

Another ASI official requesting anonymity said, “As there is no water, the tourists, who were earlier greeted with a luscious green lawn, are now greeted with a desert-like dry area. The ASI had earlier made water provision for tourists, but now, the tourists, who are mainly college students and are at the monument site for hours, are not getting water.”

When HT spoke the PMC water department head Aniruddha Pavaskar regarding the situation, he was completely unaware. “I am not aware about the water crisis at Pataleshwar. I do not know anything about permission for a new water connection. I will check with the concerned officials and try to find a solution for this problem.”