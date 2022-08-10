BJP gradually finishing off regional allies, says Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of gradually finishing off regional allies citing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s example and linking it to BJP president JP Nadda’s remarks.
Pawar, while speaking to reporters in Baramati said the BJP was planning how to weaken regional allies. “In Bihar, CM NitishKumar became cautious well in advance and took the decision to snap ties with the BJP, he said.
Nitish Kumar had on Tuesday pulled the plug on his party JD(U)’s alliance with the BJP and resigned, and followed it up by staking claim to form a new government in Bihar with support of the opposition Grand Alliance.
“Till recently Akali Dal was with them (BJP). Its leader Prakash Singh Badal was with them, but today the party is nearly finished in Punjab,” Pawar said. In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and BJP were together for several years, he pointed out. “Today, the BJP is planning how the Shiv Sena can be weakened by creating a division in the party, and (present Maharashtra CM) Eknath Shinde and others helped,” he added.
In doing this, the Shiv Sena was attacked by the party which was once its ally, he said.
Nitish Kumar had on Tuesday pulled the plug on his party JD(U)’s alliance with the BJP and resigned, and followed it up by staking claim to form a new government in Bihar with support of the opposition grand alliance. His move came days after BJP national president J P Nadda recently said in future only an ideology-driven party like the BJP will survive, while others ruled by families will perish.
Responding to Pawar’s remarks, Devendra Fadnavis said, “In Maharashtra, Shinde camp has 50 MLAs while BJP’s strength is at 115. Despite having more seats, we allowed Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde to become CM. Pawar’s woes are different and we all know this.”
Pawar’s party was a constituent of the previous Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, which collapsed in June this year following a revolt by Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators.
Speaking about ongoing fight between Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde camps over party symbol bow and arrow, Pawar said, the rebelled members should chose another symbol and instead avoid controversy.
“I also left Congress after differences with them. But when I founded new party, I chose a new symbol and went to people. The Shinde camp should avoid confrontation on this and go ahead with new symbol.”
-
Unidentified persons fire rounds outside shopping centre in Bandra, threaten hawkers
Mumbai: Three unidentified persons on a bike, fired a few rounds outside Gazebo shopping centre in Bandra (west) and also directly at the board. Deputy commissioner of police Manjunath Singe of Zone 9 said, “Unidentified persons fired in the air and on the board of Gazebo Shopping centre situated on Linking Road in Khar. No one was injured in the firing.” The incident occurred around 7:45pm on Thursday.
-
Residents concerned about disposal of national flag post I-Day celebrations
With several thousands of households, streets, markets and offices expected to be adorned with the national flag between August 13 and August 15, as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour on every household)” campaign to mark the 75th year of Independence, residents have legitimate concerns about whether these flags would be disposed of in a dignified and safe manner once the celebrations are over.
-
Flood warning issued as Haryana releases 300,000 cusecs of water in the Yamuna
The irrigation and flood control department of the Delhi government on Thursday issued the first flood warning for the city after over 300,000 cusecs of water was released into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar on August 11, 2022. A senior irrigation and flood control Department said the first warning is being issued as more than 300,000 cusecs of water was released from the barrage located 228km upstream of Delhi.
-
For the first time, fire brigade appoints female station officers
Mumbai For the first time ever, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has promoted two female fire officers as Station Officers in the brigade. The two promoted officers, Sunita Khot and SV Bhor, were working as Assistant Station Officers. The two officers have been serving in the brigade for the past 10 years. They will now be posted at Byculla and Wadala. The brigade also has three female fire officers out of a total of 180 officers.
-
Delhi’s landfills will take 197 years to clear at current pace: Data
New Delhi Delhi is sitting on 27.6 million tonnes of waste across three landfills, a marginal decline from the 28 million 34 months ago, when it embarked on an ambitious Rs 250 crore programme to clear the landfills -- a statistic that raises questions about the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's ability to complete the task in the next 16 months, the latest deadline set by new lieutenant governor VK Saxena.
