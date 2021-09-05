Home / Cities / Pune News / Pawar hails APJ Kalam’s name for e-learning school in Pune
Pawar hails APJ Kalam’s name for e-learning school in Pune

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar welcomed naming an e- learning school in the name of former president APJ Kalam instead of any politician’s name.

NCP corporator Laxmi Dudhane built the school in Kothrud and it was inaugurated by Pawar.

Pawar said, “Usually whenever we attend a municipal corporation programme, we find projects named after elected members’ relatives. I don’t want to make any comment about it but I liked dedicating this school after Kalam.” Pawar said that e-learning is very important and it is important to introduce IT to kids from school days.” Pawar said, “Kalam and I worked together for two years and he was my advisor when I was defence minister. He was very humble and simple. During this era he wrote one letter to me which is now at exhibit hall in Baramati. The letter highlights the relationship between scientific community and politicians.”

