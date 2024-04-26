Pawar party’s manifesto can’t be national as it fights for 10 seats only: Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday “belittle” the manifesto of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). The deputy chief minister was in the city to participate in the BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol’s rally before the latter filed the nomination form. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

“When the NCP (SCP) is contesting only 10 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country, what is the point of releasing a manifesto with national and global promises? Would they be able to execute it? I will comment on it after going through the document,” Fadnavis said.

The deputy chief minister was in the city to participate in the BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol’s rally before the latter filed the nomination form.

Earlier in the morning, NCP (SCP) leader Sharad Pawar published the party’s manifesto in Pune.

The BJP and alliance parties carried out a rally from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue at Kothrud to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Statue at Deccan before Mohol filed the papers at the district collectorate.

Fadnavis said, “Pune has always given strength to the BJP and this time we have given a young candidate who is also the city’s former mayor. After Anil Shirole and Girish Bapat, I am confident that the residents will choose Mohol in Pune. All the four LS candidates of Pune district will be from Mahayuti.”

Fadnavis also expressed confidence about Mahayuti partner NCP winning Baramati.

“Though the Baramati fight is interesting, people will prefer Sunetra Pawar. I appeal to voters that casting vote to Supriya Sule means preferring Rahul Gandhi while electing Sunetra Pawar is like choosing Narendra Modi,” he said.

On opposition parties criticising Mohol for doing nothing for the city and asking votes in the name of Modi, Fadnavis said, “BJP published a national level manifesto. All these works would get done in Pune. The government had done many remarkable works in the city.”