Pawar promises agricultural status for animal husbandry  

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune, Ajit Pawar, announced that the Maharashtra government is considering granting agricultural status to animal husbandry to ensure livestock farmers receive the same facilities and subsidies as those in the farming sector. Besides, Pawar also highlighted the importance of research and vaccine development in controlling diseases that spread from animals to humans. (HT)

He was speaking during the inauguration of three major veterinary facilities under the animal husbandry department in Aundh, Pune — the biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) and level 3 (BSL-3) laboratories, the national reference vaccine testing and quality control laboratory, and the super speciality veterinary hospital.

The inauguration event was held on Saturday, during which Animal Husbandry minister, Pankaja Munde; Goseva aayog chairman Shekhar Mundada; MLA Uma Khapre; department secretary Dr Ramaswamy N; commissioner Dr Pravin Kumar Deore and additional commissioner Dr Sheetalkumar Mukane were present. The dignitaries toured the facilities, and later the GMP certification was formally unveiled.

Pawar expressed confidence that these new facilities will significantly contribute to improving animal health and increasing productivity and income for farmers. “The state government has spent around ₹86 crore to set up these advanced infrastructures — a first in the country in terms of scale and quality. There will be no shortage of funds for animal husbandry schemes,” he assured.

Pawar, said, “Maharashtra leads in many animal husbandry areas, the state still ranks sixth or seventh in poultry and egg production”. He emphasized the need to support farmers with more facilities and incentives to enhance their earnings. Besides, Pawar also highlighted the importance of research and vaccine development in controlling diseases that spread from animals to humans.

Transparent transfers boost officer morale: Munde

Animal Husbandry minister, Pankaja Munde stated that about 560 transfers were carried out through counselling, with nearly 99% of officers receiving postings of their choice, boosting morale and satisfaction. She stressed the need to give animal husbandry the status of agriculture and warned about the harmful effects of plastic consumption by cattle, especially on children through milk contamination.

She also mentioned that the department is working on tightening laws against milk adulteration. “In the 100-day action plan, our department has ranked first across all performance parameters,” she said.

Secretary Dr Ramaswamy N noted that the new laboratories and hospital will benefit not only Maharashtra but also neighbouring states like Gujarat, Goa, and Daman & Diu. He added that the GMP certification will enhance the credibility and demand for vaccines produced here.