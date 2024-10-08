Pawar to visit Phaltan on Oct 14, hints more to join party

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday hinted that Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar will join his party possibly next week. Pawar said his tour to Phaltan, from where Nimbalkar hails, is scheduled on October 14. Nimbalkar had on Saturday organised a meeting of his supporters to gauge the mood on whether he should join NCP (SP). Some of his supporters said he should switch the side. (HT PHOTO)

Pawar was speaking at the event in Indapur where Harshvardhan Patil joined the NCP (SP) on Monday.

While addressing the workers, Pawar said, “After Indapur, I have received the invitation from Phaltan. Now you people don’t need to tell anything, but there would be a same programme like Indapur.”

“For next one month my dates are fixed for the same programme,” Pawar said hinting that some more leaders are joining his party.

Sensing that Nimbalkar may be on his way out, NCP chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has called a meeting with him in Mumbai early Tuesday morning.

“I spoke to Nimbalkar over phone and has called a meeting with him. We will meet and discuss various issues tomorrow morning,” said Ajit on Monday.