Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pawar to visit Phaltan on Oct 14, hints more to join party

ByAbhay Khairnar
Oct 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar hinted that Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar may join his party next week, following Harshvardhan Patil's recent switch to NCP.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday hinted that Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar will join his party possibly next week. Pawar said his tour to Phaltan, from where Nimbalkar hails, is scheduled on October 14.

Nimbalkar had on Saturday organised a meeting of his supporters to gauge the mood on whether he should join NCP (SP). Some of his supporters said he should switch the side. (HT PHOTO)
Nimbalkar had on Saturday organised a meeting of his supporters to gauge the mood on whether he should join NCP (SP). Some of his supporters said he should switch the side. (HT PHOTO)

Pawar was speaking at the event in Indapur where Harshvardhan Patil joined the NCP (SP) on Monday.

While addressing the workers, Pawar said, “After Indapur, I have received the invitation from Phaltan. Now you people don’t need to tell anything, but there would be a same programme like Indapur.”

“For next one month my dates are fixed for the same programme,” Pawar said hinting that some more leaders are joining his party.

Nimbalkar had on Saturday organised a meeting of his supporters to gauge the mood on whether he should join NCP (SP). Some of his supporters said he should switch the side.

Sensing that Nimbalkar may be on his way out, NCP chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has called a meeting with him in Mumbai early Tuesday morning.

“I spoke to Nimbalkar over phone and has called a meeting with him. We will meet and discuss various issues tomorrow morning,” said Ajit on Monday.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On