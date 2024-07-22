Pax arriving at new Pune airport terminal forced to walk to aero mall to catch cabs, autos

Passengers arriving at the new terminal building of Pune Airport are facing a lot of inconvenience as they have to walk all the way to Aero Mall to catch a cab or auto-rickshaw with airport authorities having disallowed transport vehicles inside the new terminal building. Ever since the new terminal building has begun operations, the Pune Airport authorities have banned transport cabs and auto-rickshaws from entering the premises to pick-up or drop passengers. (HT FILE)

Nikhil M, who flew into Pune yesterday, said, “Just landed at the new terminal building of Pune Airport. Then walked for 300 or 400 metres to the old terminal building to collect baggage and exited from there. Is this a new scam?”

Ravi Senthil Kumar, another flyer, said, “Yesterday, many were stranded at the airport. Travel cost has become unaffordable. I doubt the civil aviation ministry has done anything to improve services. Despite there being an aerobridge at Pune Airport, we had to travel 300 metres by bus from the new terminal building just to board a cab.”

Frequent flyer Vipul Alekar said, “Two days ago when I arrived at Pune Airport from Delhi, we were ferried by bus to Aero Mall and we had to carry our luggage, which is ridiculous. Then I had to wait for half-an-hour to get a cab as there was a rush of passengers in the evening.”

Ever since the new terminal building has begun operations, the Pune Airport authorities have banned transport cabs and auto-rickshaws from entering the premises to pick-up or drop passengers. While personal cars are allowed for pick-up or drop, cabs or autos entering the new terminal building are fined ₹500. This has made flyers furious as most of them are dependent on autos and cabs for which they have to walk all the way to Aero Mall.

The new terminal was constructed so as to make room for the rising number of air passengers in Pune. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the terminal on March 10.

On his part, Santhosh Dhoke, Pune Airport director, said, “Private cabs and auto-rickshaws are not allowed inside the new terminal building. We have made arrangements for two electric buses and seven to eight golf carts to take passengers from the new terminal building to Aero Mall to board cabs or auto-rickshaws.”