Pay disparity of NRHM doctors will be addressed soon: Sarbananda Sonowal

The issues faced by doctors working on contract basis for the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) will be addressed soon by the ministry of Ayush and ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union minister of Ayush on Saturday. Addressing a press meet in the city, the minister said that steps have been already taken to increase the salary of these doctors.

The minister attended various events organised at the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN). NRHM doctors from Maharashtra have alleged that their pay scale is less as compared to other states.

“The ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) and the ministry of health and family Welfare are working together to address the problems faced by doctors. Both the ministries are involved in prevention of diseases and promotion of health at the ground level. We will address pay disparity issue faced by doctors who are working for the past many years,” said Sonowal.

“Many people have associated themselves with our traditional practices. People should know about the 5,000-year-old treatment modalities developed under the Ayush sector. Ayush products have globally become popular and its credibility has seen wider acceptance. The size of Ayush product market until 2014 was only three billion dollars, and now it has touched 18.2 billion dollars,” he said.