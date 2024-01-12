PCB seeks adequate police security for anti-encroachment drives

Pune: The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) authorities claim that the Cantonment Police Station has been unable to provide “adequate police force” for its anti-encroachment drives despite writing over 12 letters to the latter recently. Hawkers on MG Road in Pune, on January 10. PCB authorities claim Cantonment Police Station has been unable to provide “adequate police force” for its anti-encroachment drives despite writing over 12 letters to the latter recently. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)

The anti-encroachment department reported that in the absence of police security, the number of attacks on staff has increased during their regular action against illegal vendors at Fashion Street, MG Road, East Street, Tabut Street, Kumbhar Bawdi and other lanes, bylanes, chowks and roads.

RT Shaikh, head, PCB anti-encroachment department, said, “The PCB staff engaged in anti-encroachment drives have to mostly face the ire of hawkers. The thin police personnel accompanying us often remain behind our staff giving the violators an impression of them being ‘mere spectators’. The cops say that they are part of patrolling teams and only trained constables are apt for anti-encroachment duty.”

“We require at least ten policemen and an inspector-rank official for anti-encroachment drives. Over 15-20 incidents of attacks on anti-encroachment squad have been reported in the past six months,” he said.

Inspector Dashrath Patil, Cantonment Police Station, said, “PCB must take necessary steps against illegal hawkers. We provide them with adequate staff whenever demanded. However, it is the responsibility of PCB to get things in order. We have given them preventive steps to be taken to curb encroachment.”

PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Subrat Pal said, “We have been liaising with the police on a regular basis since a long time and hope they provide assistance for our drives.”

Civic activist advocate Netraprakash Bhog said, “Illegal hawkers cause traffic jams and other social problems. They also run business on streets late into the night knowing that they will not be driven away by authorities. Proactive policing can prove to be an effective mechanism to check encroachment.”

Two PCB employees, Balayya Nagrikanti and Arbaz Shaikh, were manhandled by a group of illegal hawkers selling bags outside Mona Foods Restaurant on MG Road on December 23 last year. The police later arrested four hawkers for the assault under IPC Sections 353, 323, 504, 506, and 34.