PCB to seal business outlets with no licence from Sept 15

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Saturday announced that it would seal shops and business establishments that do not have the mandatory trade license, starting September 15.

PCB CEO Amit Kumar believes there are 700 such establishments operating without licences.

Kumar said, “We have decided to act against violators and their establishments will be sealed until further notice. Current business being done by them is in violation of the law,” he said.

“We have already issued notices to some violators and they haven’t responded till date. We are going to seal their outlets as per the provisions of the Cantonment Act 2006,” Kumar said.

The PCB charges between ₹800 and ₹3,000 per licence. Applicants have to apply through the board website and submit necessary documents online. The licence will be given on completion of the procedure and an applicant does not need to visit the Cantonment office physically. It is mandatory for the applicant to submit a fire safety and hygiene certificate while applying for the licence.

“Fire safety and hygiene certificates are very important as the safety of citizens is our top concern. In the event of a major fire or food poisoning, the board will not be responsible,” said an official of the health department, speaking anonymously.

As per the Cantonment Act 2006, the board can also charge fines of Rs50,000.

Traders, who have trade licences before 2006, do not have to apply, barring certain exceptions, states the Cantonment Act, 2006.

“Till date only 20 applications have been approved and sanctioned. Our decision is final and sealing will take place if they don’t have the valid trade licence. This license is mandatory for eateries, restaurants, grocery shops, pharmacies and other business establishments. Under the Cantonment Act, the board is empowered to serve a notice if a particular shop or restaurant is in an unhygienic condition. The board has already shortlisted such establishments and sent notices three months ago,” Kumar said.