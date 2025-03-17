PCB unable to fix potholes due to cash crunch 

Roads in the Pune Cantonment area have been plagued by crater-like potholes. However, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has cited a lack of funds as an obstacle to addressing this issue. Chronic spots, such as those near Golibar Maidan, Burger King restaurant on East Street, and other roads, have become notorious for their accident-prone conditions, posing a serious risk to motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. he PCB administration is facing a financial crisis with ₹ 800 crore fund deficit since the Local Body Tax (LBT) was discontinued and Good and Service Tax (GST) was introduced in the area in 2017. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The absence of timely repairs has not only caused inconvenience but also raised concerns about the PCB’s ability to maintain the infrastructure within its jurisdiction. The PCB administration is facing a financial crisis with ₹800 crore fund deficit since the Local Body Tax (LBT) was discontinued and Good and Service Tax (GST) was introduced in the area in 2017.

Cantonment-based social activist Rajabhau Chavan said that the lack of elected representatives is making life difficult for the cantonment residents and there seems to be no end to the commuting woes of area residents and general commuters.

“Internal roads have been riddled with potholes and only those roads from where defence officials and VIPs commute have been repaired temporarily. It is a complete mess on the cantonment roads as lack of funds and complete ignorance by PCB administration has ruined the existing road infrastructure beyond repair,” he said.

Bhimpura resident Azim Gudakuwala has been petitioning the state and central government, seeking funds for road development in Pune cantonment for the past few years.

When contacted Gudakuwala said “Not only the arterial roads but the internal lanes and bylanes which are in a state of disarray. Whenever we confront the PCB officials over the road potholes, we get a standard reply from the engineering department that there are no funds. Both the DGDE office and the board administration seem to have abandoned the cantonment resident despite charging property tax,” he said.

A visit across the cantonment revealed huge potholes at Pulgate Chowk, East Street, Burger King Chowk and the stretch between Golibar Maidan and Dhobi Ghat.

PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Subrat Pal said, “The cantonment is currently not able to provide optimum civic services to the area residents due to the financial crunch. However, the board is taking all necessary steps to improve road infrastructure and carry out the pothole repairs at the earliest based on the feedback received from the citizens.”