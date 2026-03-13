PCMC appoints eight coordination officers to fast-track resolution of veterinary complaints

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has appointed dedicated coordination officers for each of its eight administrative wards to ensure quick resolution of veterinary-related complaints from citizens, officials said on Thursday. Patiala, India- 16 July 2016:::: Stray dogs in Patiala on Saturday, July 16, 2016. Photo by Bharat Bhushan Hindustan Times

Earlier, most complaints were handled at the central level which often delayed action. Under the new system, each of the twin city’s eight wards will have a designated coordination officer responsible for addressing complaints and coordinating action on the ground.

The move comes after discussions in the general body meeting held on Wednesday about stray dogs in the twin city. Acting on directions from mayor Ravi Landge, the civic administration has introduced this decentralised mechanism to enable citizens and elected representatives report issues directly at the ward level and get swift response and redressal.

According to officials, the initiative aims to streamline the operations of the civic veterinary department and improve service delivery. The department will continue to provide services such as treatment of stray dogs, sterilisation drives, and temporary observation homes for aggressive animals.

According to the PCMC, the move is expected to bring relief to residents and enhance transparency and efficiency in grievance redressal. All actions related to animal management will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India. The civic body has also clarified that relocation of stray dogs will not be carried out, as per prevailing animal welfare guidelines.

In line with the directions of the Supreme Court of India, schools, colleges and hospitals have been advised to install protective fencing, appoint a nodal officer, and share details of the stray dog population on their premises with the municipal administration. Further action will be taken only once the requisite information is received from these institutions.

Landge said that the stray dog issue needs urgent attention to ensure public safety. “A decentralised system with dedicated officers at the ward level will help address complaints quickly and allow effective implementation of animal welfare regulations,” he said.

Additional commissioner Vikrant Bagade said that the initiative aims to make civic services faster and more accessible. “Resolving local issues at the ward level will help improve efficiency and responsiveness of the system,” he added.

The PCMC has released the contact details of the coordination officers for each ward so that residents can directly report veterinary-related complaints.

Coordination officers and their contacts

Madanurkar Iranna – A ward – 9130580751

Sharad Rathod – B ward – 7776812090

Rahul Gulale – C ward – 7972609278

Neeraj Hatwar – D ward – 7020314943

Samiksha Kumbhar – E ward – 9421632538

Suraj Shinde – F ward – 9370443815

Nishigandha Kachwe – G ward – 9284801177

Sunil Kamble – H ward – 8888442046