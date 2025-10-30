PCMC chief orders action against illegal flex, banners ahead of civic polls

Pimpri-Chinchwad’s new municipal commissioner, Shravan Hardikar, on Tuesday launched a citywide crackdown on unauthorised banners and hoardings ahead of the civic elections. Officials have been told to act immediately and seek police support if needed.

The directions came during a meeting of nodal officers assigned to various election-related duties. Commissioner Hardikar chaired the meeting virtually, while deputy commissioner Sachin Pawar from the Election Department gave a detailed overview of election preparations.

Additional municipal commissioners Pradeep Jambhale Patil, Vijaykumar Khorate, Trupti Sandbhor, city engineer Makarand Nikam, chief engineer Pramod Ombhase, deputy commissioner Manoj Lonkar, chief accounts and finance officer Pravin Jain, chief auditor Pramod Bhosale, and health officer Dr Laxman Gofane were among those present. Officials from Smart City, Public Health, Accounts, Town Planning, and Public Relations departments also attended the meeting.

During the review, Hardikar assessed preparations related to election training, polling stations, EVM management, vehicle deployment, publicity and awareness campaigns, expenditure control, law and order coordination, and IT support. He instructed officials to complete all arrangements well in advance to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of elections.

The commissioner also directed all nodal officers to undertake micro-level planning for their assigned responsibilities and complete them within the stipulated time frame.

“Strict action against unauthorised flex banners and effective inter-departmental coordination will be crucial for maintaining law and order during the election period,” Hardikar said.