PCMC conducts on-site inspection of flood-affected areas

Amid torrential rain, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has started field visits and issued orders to take sustainable measures in areas reported to have rainwater flooding, officials said. Areas such as Bhatnagar, Labour Camp, Kiwale, Keshavnagar, Jadhav Ghat, Kalewadi, Panchsheel Nagar (Pimple Nilakh), Ramnagar (Bopkhel), Sanjay Gandhi Nagar and Laxminagar (Pimple Gurav) in Pimpri-Chinchwad that are especially prone to waterlogging due to their proximity to riverbeds will remain under special watch. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Following complaints of rainwater flooding, Pimpri-Chinchwad additional municipal commissioner Pradeep Jambhale-Patil on Friday visited the Londhe Chawl area in Kasarwadi to review the situation. Jambhale-Patil personally reviewed the extent of waterlogging, drainage line capacity, and the status of nullah cleaning while listening to the residents’ grievances. He assured that both short-term and long-term solutions will be implemented to prevent recurring monsoon-related issues. “PCMC considers this a priority. Immediate steps will begin to address the problem while a permanent plan is prepared to ensure smooth rainwater flow in Londhe Chawl and the surrounding areas,” he said.

During inspection, Jambhale-Patil directed civic officials to create a long-term plan for managing rainwater and sewage separately. He stressed that existing drainage lines must be cleaned regularly, kept fully functional, and expanded or replaced where necessary. “Sustainable measures should be taken in areas where waterlogging is frequent. Cleanliness must remain a top priority to safeguard public health and safety,” Jambhale-Patil said.

During inspection, deputy city engineer Devanna Gattuvar; zonal officer Pooja Dudhnale; executive engineers Satish Waghmare and Vinay Owhal; deputy engineers Umesh Mone, Mahendra Devre, and Shoaib Shaikh; and junior engineer Mangesh Fartade were also present. Local social workers Satish Landge, Sunil Landge, Yuvraj Lande, Abhimanyu Dhayatode and Mayur Thorat and several residents were also present.

