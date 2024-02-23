PCMC fire dept expands fleet, introduces four high-capacity fire tenders

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire department on Thursday strengthened its fleet with the acquisition of four modern fire tenders, each boasting a capacity of 6,000 litres. With this, the total number of fire tenders with the fire department has reached 11, said the officials. The upcoming additions to the PCMC fire department’s fleet encompass a range of specialised vehicles tailored to diverse firefighting needs. These include a 70-meter aerial ladder platform, 54-meter and 32-meter turn table ladders, water cannons, breathing apparatus vehicle, dry chemical powder vehicle, foam tender, and advanced rescue vehicles. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Given the surge in fire incidents reported in the past few months strengthening the fire department is of significant importance for PCMC, said officials.

The upcoming additions to the PCMC fire department’s fleet encompass a range of specialised vehicles tailored to diverse firefighting needs. These include a 70-meter aerial ladder platform, 54-meter and 32-meter turn table ladders, water cannons, breathing apparatus vehicle, dry chemical powder vehicle, foam tender, and advanced rescue vehicles.

Deputy commissioner Manoj Lonkar said, “The inclusion of these advanced fire tenders, along with the forthcoming additions, will significantly bolster our ability to respond swiftly to emergencies, ensuring the safety of our citizens.”

The twin city has several industrial areas like Bhosari, Chakan, Talawade, Chinchwad, and Hinjewadi, along with a rising residential population. The fire department has to be on its toes to handle emergency fire incidents. Industrial fires are significantly more dangerous than residential fires as fires at industrial units often involve reactive chemicals or other highly flammable materials that fuel the fire and create more intense flames, toxic smoke, and explosions.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “These acquisitions mark a significant step forward in our efforts to strengthen the emergency response capabilities of the Fire department. By investing in specialized vehicles, we aim to enhance our ability to address a wide range of challenges effectively.”

Pradip Jambhale-Patil, the additional commissioner of PCMC, said, “Our procurement strategy demonstrates our proactive approach to meet evolving demands. These new additions underscore our commitment to optimizing emergency response capabilities and safeguarding the community.”