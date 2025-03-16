PCMC has no role in illegal tree felling, say officials

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) issued an official statement on Friday clarifying that the civic body has no role in the illegal tree felling incidents that occurred in Baner and Pimple Nilakh. The garden department is verifying these reports, and the environmental department of PCMC has clarified that these incidents are not related to the Mula River rejuvenation project, stated the release. (HT FILE)

The civic body stated that PCMC is implementing the riverfront development project jointly with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Under the initiative, work is being carried out on the Mula River from Wakad Bypass to Navi Sangvi within the municipal limits. However, recent media reports have highlighted incidents of trees felling due to floods, storms, or private landowners along the riverbanks.

The garden department is verifying these reports, and the environmental department of PCMC has clarified that these incidents are not related to the Mula River rejuvenation project, stated the release.

Umesh Dhakne, assistant commissioner, garden department, PCMC, who is the tree authority of the civic body, confirmed that several trees were cut illegally by the RFD contractor. “We will file an FIR in this regard on Monday,” he said.

As per the green activist, the first incident reportedly happened in January, on the Mula River bay opposite the Jupiter Hospital in Baner in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits. The PCMC conducted the panchnama on January 13, stating that 21 trees were illegally felled. However, despite two months having passed, PCMC has failed to file an FIR in this case.

Similarly, the second incident occurred on March 8 in the Pimple Nilakh area, near the crematorium located on the Mula River bay. During this several trees were cut and branches of 12 trees were chopped without permission of the tree authority. As per the activist in the panchama, the PCMC has mentioned only cutting tree branches of 12 trees in these areas, claimed the activist. However, in both incidents, the contractors appointed by the civic body for riverfront development are reportedly involved in the illegal tree felling.

Raju Savle, civic activist, said, “The project work cannot be started without cutting the tree, which has already begun. The PCMC is insensitive towards the environment and even before getting permission to remove trees, the PCMC has issued a work order to the contractor. We met the PCMC tree authority last week and demanded an FIR should be filed against the contractor.”

Furthermore, currently, matters related to the transplantation, relocation, and cutting of trees affected by the project have been placed before the tree conservation committee for approval. Since the committee has not yet approved, no action regarding tree transplantation, relocation, or cutting has been taken under this project. Further action will be initiated only after obtaining the committee’s approval, according to the environmental department,” added the statement.

Prashant Raul, green activist, said, several fully grown trees have been cut illegally without permission by the contractor of the RFD project, and PCMC is yet to file an FIR in the case. “The Google images show green cover in this location with several trees. However, all these trees have been cut, and the roads have been levelled to make way for the commuting of trucks,” he said.