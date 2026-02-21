PCMC holds review meeting with state agencies to check water supply issues

Amid complaints of contaminated and low-pressure water supply in several parts of the city, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched coordinated measures to ensure the supply of clean and potable water to residents. Several residents also complained of stomach infections and fever after consuming the water. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The PCMC on February 13 held a joint review meeting with officials from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the water resource department. The key focus of the meeting was to address pollution in the Indrayani River, which is the primary source of water for residents of Moshi, Chikhali, Boradewadi, Dudulgaon, Jadhavwadi and Charholi. The area receives about 90 million litres per day from the Nighoj bund, which receives the water from the Andra dam.

Shravan Hardikar, PCMC commissioner, directed MIDC, MPCB and PMRDA to inspect contaminated water released in the upstream villages and take strict action against industries and local bodies found discharging untreated wastewater into the river. The irrigation department has also been instructed to regulate water releases from the Andra dam to ensure that the water level at the Nighoje weir remains above two metres at all times. Besides, the PMRDA has been asked to inspect their sewage treatment plants (STPs), said the officials.

Earlier, Hindustan Times reported a news article titled ‘Residents cry foul over dirty, smelly water in Chikhali Pradhikaran’ published on February 7. The report highlighted complaints from over one lakh residents in sectors 4 to 13 of Chikhali Pradhikaran, who reported receiving foul-smelling and muddy water for over a week. Several residents also complained of stomach infections and fever after consuming the water.

Vijay Singh Bhosale, executive engineer of the PCMC water supply department, explained that during the monsoon months, river water gets diluted due to higher flow, improving quality. However, after January, reduced water levels and the mixing of industrial and domestic sewage from upstream towns and villages led to higher pollution levels. This forces the Chikhali water treatment plant to use large quantities of chemicals, raising concerns over water quality and public health.”

PCMC officials said maintaining adequate water levels at the Nighoje weir and preventing untreated discharge upstream would help stabilise supply and reduce contamination complaints in the coming weeks.