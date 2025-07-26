PCMC identifies over 34k property owners with tax dues

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has identified over 34,000 property owners who have not paid their taxes for many years. The civic body has failed to collect property taxes from these residents, most of them living in affordable housing schemes and government-sponsored housing projects. Pune, India - July 20, 2022: Margosa Heights, a posh residential society of 600 flats from 11 buildings had to stay without power for almost 22 hours, mainly due to “slow action” from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL Mohammed Wadi, Kondhwa, in Pune, India, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO) (Shankar Narayan/HT Photo)

According to the PCMC tax department, 34,022 defaulters have residences in projects like Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Gharkul Yojana, Slum Rehabilitation Authority and OTA scheme, amongst others.

Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “We have identified over 1 lakh properties, including 34,000 tax defaulters. While the tax recovery campaign has been successful, we will launch strict action against those who have dues pending for more than 5 and 10 years.”

Officials said that 112,809 residential property owners in the city have outstanding dues amounting to ₹310 crore. For those who have not paid their taxes for over 5 to 10 years, the civic body plans to seize high-value household items such as cars, televisions, refrigerators, and other luxury goods.

Avinash Shinde, assistant municipal commissioner (tax department), PCMC, said, “PCMC has already collected ₹522 crore in the first quarter of the year—a record performance—and has set an ambitious revenue target of ₹1,300 crore for 2025-26.”

The civic body has 18 divisional offices currently engaged in tax collection. Notices have been issued to defaulters along with their property bills. Officials have warned of seizure of movable assets and, in extreme cases, properties if dues are not paid.

Pending tax

Properties with over ₹50,000 dues: 28,518

Properties with over ₹1 lakh dues: 9,147

Commercial properties with dues exceeding ₹5 lakh: 875