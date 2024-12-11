Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PCMC initiates probe into misappropriation of funds at Jijamata Hospital

ByVicky Pathare
Dec 12, 2024 05:46 AM IST

The civic body initiated the investigation upon suspicion that significant amounts in treatment fees collected from patients were being misappropriated instead of deposited into the PCMC treasury

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated a departmental inquiry into alleged financial irregularities involving a clerk at the civic-run Jijamata Hospital, officials said.

The ongoing inquiry was initiated on Monday during which it was found that the clerk, Akash Gosavi, had delayed depositing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.66 lakh into the PCMC treasury. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The ongoing inquiry was initiated on Monday during which it was found that the clerk, Akash Gosavi, had delayed depositing 18.66 lakh into the PCMC treasury. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The civic body initiated the investigation upon suspicion that significant amounts in treatment fees collected from patients were being misappropriated instead of deposited into the PCMC treasury.

The ongoing inquiry was initiated on Monday during which it was found that the clerk, Akash Gosavi, had delayed depositing 18.66 lakh into the PCMC treasury. Furthermore, despite the delay in depositing funds, bank officials were seen stamping receipts raising suspicions of collusion, officials said.

Vitthal Joshi, deputy commissioner of PCMC, said that a committee has initiated a preliminary inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds and delay in deposit of money. “Prima facie, the clerk Gosavi seems guilty of negligence. The committee is also investigating the possibility of other senior staff being involved in this,” Joshi said.

A similar incident was reported at the hospital a few months ago wherein a hospital staff had siphoned money that was supposed to be deposited into the treasury, Joshi informed. “We suspended that hospital staff. In this case, Gosavi will be transferred to some other department. We are also calculating the amount of interest on the delayed payment, which Gosavi will be asked to pay. Also, there is a possibility of other senior officials being transferred in this case,” Joshi said.

Peon faces charges of misconduct

In a related case, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against peon Anil Naikwade from the ‘D’ ward office for alleged misconduct and disruption of official work. “We have received several complaints about Naikwade from several PCMC staff. He might soon face disciplinary action,” Joshi said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On