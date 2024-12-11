PCMC initiates probe into misappropriation of funds at Jijamata Hospital

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated a departmental inquiry into alleged financial irregularities involving a clerk at the civic-run Jijamata Hospital, officials said. The ongoing inquiry was initiated on Monday during which it was found that the clerk, Akash Gosavi, had delayed depositing ₹ 18.66 lakh into the PCMC treasury. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The civic body initiated the investigation upon suspicion that significant amounts in treatment fees collected from patients were being misappropriated instead of deposited into the PCMC treasury.

The ongoing inquiry was initiated on Monday during which it was found that the clerk, Akash Gosavi, had delayed depositing ₹18.66 lakh into the PCMC treasury. Furthermore, despite the delay in depositing funds, bank officials were seen stamping receipts raising suspicions of collusion, officials said.

Vitthal Joshi, deputy commissioner of PCMC, said that a committee has initiated a preliminary inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds and delay in deposit of money. “Prima facie, the clerk Gosavi seems guilty of negligence. The committee is also investigating the possibility of other senior staff being involved in this,” Joshi said.

A similar incident was reported at the hospital a few months ago wherein a hospital staff had siphoned money that was supposed to be deposited into the treasury, Joshi informed. “We suspended that hospital staff. In this case, Gosavi will be transferred to some other department. We are also calculating the amount of interest on the delayed payment, which Gosavi will be asked to pay. Also, there is a possibility of other senior officials being transferred in this case,” Joshi said.

Peon faces charges of misconduct

In a related case, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against peon Anil Naikwade from the ‘D’ ward office for alleged misconduct and disruption of official work. “We have received several complaints about Naikwade from several PCMC staff. He might soon face disciplinary action,” Joshi said.