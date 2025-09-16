PCMC intensifies drive to curb dengue, malaria; 40.58 lakh collected in fines

Amid the monsoon season, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has stepped up its citywide campaign to control vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, implementing a multi-pronged strategy focused on inspections, fumigation, public awareness, and strict enforcement, said the officials. The health department has intensified inspections of residential areas, construction sites, scrap yards, and water containers, along with regular fumigation and community awareness programmes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the officials, since June 1, PCMC has served notices to 4,137 locations and taken direct punitive action against 1,142 individuals and establishments, recovering ₹40.58 lakh in penalties. PCMC this year has recorded 2,281 suspected and 62 confirmed dengue cases, they said.

The health department has intensified inspections of residential areas, construction sites, scrap yards, and water containers, along with regular fumigation and community awareness programmes. A coordinated plan is being implemented across all eight zonal offices to prevent mosquito breeding and reduce the spread of infections.

PCMC is complementing enforcement measures with strong public outreach. Awareness campaigns include distribution of information leaflets, training sessions for school students on health and hygiene, zone-level community programmes, and ongoing cleanliness drives.

Vijaykumar Khorate, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, “PCMC has implemented a systematic approach to control mosquito breeding through fumigation, inspections, container checks, and construction site monitoring, supported by large-scale public awareness initiatives. These measures are already showing results in curbing the spread of vector-borne diseases, and the drive will continue with even greater rigour in the coming months.”

Sachin Pawar, deputy commissioner, PCMC, said, “While the municipal corporation is taking all necessary steps, citizen participation is equally important. Observing a weekly dry day and keeping surroundings clean will significantly reduce the risk of dengue and malaria.”